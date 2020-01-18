IceMen Edge Solar Bears 3-1 in Front of Sold out Crowd

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Adam Carlson made 31 saves to help pace the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears in front of a sold out crowd of 8.967 at Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Icemen grabbed the game's first goal by scoring their first shorthanded goal of the season. Pierre-Luc Mercier blocked an Orlando shot from the point, sending the puck rolling out to center ice. Mercier raced to collect the puck to set up a breakaway opportunity. Mercier made several deke moves before flipping a backhanded shot over an outstretched Clint Windsor for the goal.

Mercier's goal broke a shutout sequence by Clint Windsor against the Icemen of 154:35 that spanned over four games.

Jacksonville carried the 1-0 lead into second break and added to their lead just 53 seconds into the second period. Alexis D'Aoust collected the puck in the corner and made a strong play to the crease. D'Aoust outpaced the Orlando defense and stuffed the puck past Windsor to put the Icemen in front 2-0.

The two-goal edge did not last long, as 11-seconds later, the Solar Bears countered with their first goal of the game to pull within one. Tristan Langan skated down the right wing and snapped a shot that was initially stopped by goaltender Adam Carlson, but the rebound bounced to Taylor Cammarata who pushed the puck into the net for the tally.

Carlson and the Icemen held off the Orlando attack for a majority of the period. Orlando received a power play opportunity with 2:11 remaining in regulation. Orlando pulled Windsor to create a 6-on-4 situation. However, it was the that Icemen took advantage as Emerson Clark scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 victory.

