Grizz Win 4-1 vs Wichita
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies outshot the Wichita Thunder 49 to 12 in the game and got goals from 4 different players in a 4-1 win on Friday night at Maverik Center.
Wichita scored first as Nolan Vesey lit the lamp 2:38 into the game. It's the seventh straight game where the Grizzlies opponent has scored first. Utah tied up the game as Mitch Maxwell got a rebound from out in front of the net 12:31 into the first. It was Maxwell's 4th goal of the season. Utah outshot Wichita 15 to 3 in the first period.
Utah got second period goals from Eric Williams and Tim McGauley. Grizz outshot Wichita 21 to 4 in the second frame and led 3-1 after 2. Grizzlies have standings points in 18 of their last 21 games.
Sasha Larocque scored his first professional goal 7:06 into the third period to complete the scoring. Utah got 2 assists from Josh Dickinson in his first home game since returning from the AHL. He was a +3 on the night to lead all Utah skaters. Grizzlies are now 4-1 this season vs Wichita, outscoring them 22 to 8.
Saturday is Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center vs Wichita. There will be 2 Guns vs Hoses charity games beginning at 12:30 pm with doors open at 11:30 am. A ticket to the Grizzlies game is good to get fans in for both charity games. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Eric Williams (Utah) - 1 goal.
2. Mitch Maxwell (Utah) - 1 goal, +2.
3. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 2 assists, +3.
