Sandler Nets Hat Trick, But Second Period Dooms Wings
February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - A near-miraculous third period comeback fell short Saturday as the Kalamazoo Wings (19-23-6-1) rallied from a 6-2 deficit to within a goal, ultimately falling 8-5 to the Brampton Beast (28-20-3-0) at Wings Event Center.
The K-Wings, who allowed five goals in a rocky second period, battled back with three third period goals to pull within one with 8:52 left in regulation, thanks in part to the first career hat trick from Luke Sandler.
Sandler opened the scoring with 5:37 left in the opening frame, but watched from the penalty box as the Beast tied it at 1-1 one minute later on a one-timer from Lindsay Sparks between the circles, as the teams skated even heading into the first intermission.
Brampton exploded for five goals in the middle stanza, after Brenden Miller and Erik Bradford each scored in the first 1:26 to give the Beast a 3-1 lead. A bad giveaway from behind the Kalamazoo net set up Nathan Todd for a power play goal to make it 4-1, and Daniel Leavens opened the game up to 5-1 on a 2-on-1 rush with 7:24 left in the frame.
Kalamazoo pulled starter Jake Hildebrand at that point, replacing him with Jake Kielly, who allowed one goal on 13 shots the rest of the way. Sandler buried a loose puck in the crease for his second of the game shortly after the goaltender change to bring the score to 5-2, but Jordan Henry answered 1:03 later, giving the Beast a 6-2 cushion after 50 minutes.
Zach Frye started the K-Wings comeback 2:30 into the third when he tapped home a rebound after Alex Dubeau stopped Garret Ross on a breakaway. Sandler beat Dubeau behind the Brampton net on a dump-in and tucked the puck into the net on a wraparound to complete his hat trick, making it 6-4 with 10:15 remaining. Then Tanner Sorenson ripped a shot from the left circle over Dubeau's blocker to bring Kalamazoo back to within one. The Beast stomped out the K-Wings hopes late with two empty net goals from Perry D'Arrisso and Bradford.
The K-Wings and Beast meet again Monday afternoon at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario at 2:00 p.m. Catch the action on 1660 AM or ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 1:40 p.m.
--
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020
- Walleye Edged by Steelheads on Home Ice - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Rolls to Snap IceMen Win Streak - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Snap Skid with Offensive Onslaught - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sandler Nets Hat Trick, But Second Period Dooms Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Hand Indy Second Straight Loss - Indy Fuel
- Wichita Comes up Short on Saturday Night in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- McAdam's Shutout Ends Thunder's Winless Skid - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fly Past Swamp Rabbits in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Protect the Net and Serve up Six on Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Leave South Florida Broken-Hearted - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Takes 4-2 Win over Walleye to Open Battle of the Fish - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Heartbroken in Charleston - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks and Grizzlies Delayed Faceoff Scheduled for 8:00pm - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Use Special Teams to Snap Growlers Home Win Streak - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Streak Halted by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Start of Saturday's Game Between Mavericks and Utah Delayed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Goaltender Colton Point Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preview: February 15, 2020 Utah at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Florida Finishes Stretch of Three Straight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Desharnais Recalled; Pryce Signed from Quad City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defensemen Drake and Knodel Recalled by Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Coughlin and McArdle Reassigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Thunder at IceMen, February 15, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Branden Troock Earns AHL Call-Up to Cleveland - South Carolina Stingrays
- Houser Recalled by Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Americans Win Behind a 26-Save Shutout by Dereck Baribeau - Allen Americans
- Allen Blanks Rush Behind Baribeau's 26 Saves - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Dominate in 5-1 Valentine's Day Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.