Grizzlies Preview: February 15, 2020 Utah at Kansas City

Utah Grizzlies (29-15-7. 65 points, .637 Win %) at Kansas City Mavericks (22-25-4, 48 points, .471 Win %).

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Friday February 14, 2020. 6:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD2. cc1370.com

It's the final game of a 9 game, 3 week, 6 state road trip. Utah is 21-7-2-2 since Nov. 29.

Grizzlies are in 2nd place as they are 4 points ahead of Idaho in the Mountain division with 65 standings points.

Last Night: Grizzlies Put on Clinic in Win

Josh Dickinson had 2 goals and 1 assist and Griffen Molino had 4 assists to lead Utah to a 5-1 win. It was a breakthrough game for Ryan Wagner, who had 1 goal and 1 assist. Yuri "The Magician" Terao and Josh Anderson added goals for the 2nd place Grizzlies.

Molino Sharing the Wealth

Griffen Molino is 2nd on the team in points (55) and assists (36). He has 7 multiple assist games. He has 2 games with 3 assists and 2 games with 4 helpers.

Season Series vs Kansas City

It's the 5th meeting of the season between the Mountain Division clubs. Kansas City swept Utah in a 2 game series in early November, outscoring the Grizz 9-3. On December 20th Utah won 4-2 as Tim McGauley had 2 goals and 2 assists to lead the way. Last night Utah won 5-1. Griffen Molino has 5 assists vs KC. Ryan Wagner has 1 goal and 3 assists in 3 games vs KC. Josh Dickinson and Ty Lewis have 2 goals each vs the Mavs. Season series is tied 2-2.

Feb. 15 Utah at Kansas City 7:05 pm CST

Feb. 22 Kansas City at Utah 7:10 pm MST

Feb. 23 Kansas City at Utah 5:00 pm MST

Feb. 24 Kansas City at Utah 7:10 pm MST

Utah 5 @ Kansas City 1 (Feb 14 2020) Final

Utah 4 @ Kansas City 1 (Dec 20 2019) Final

Utah 2 @ Kansas City 4 (Nov 9 2019) Final

Utah 1 @ Kansas City 5 (Nov 8 2019) Final

Road Trip Recap

Utah is currently 5-3 through 8 games on the seasons longest road trip, which is 3 weeks, 6 states and 9 games over a 3 week stretch. Grizz clinched a winning trip with last night's game. Mitch Maxwell leads the Grizz on the trip with 4 goals, including 2 game winners. It's also been a great trip for Griffen Molino, who has 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points in 8 road games. Josh Dickinson has 4 goals and 5 assists in the 8 games. In the last 2 games, Dickinson has 3 goals and 2 assists. Tim McGauley has 1 goal and 6 asssists in 6 games this trip before getting reassigned to the AHL. Dickinson, Taylor Richart and Kevin Davis each have 5 assists on the trip.

It's been a tale of three weeks for the Grizzlies offensively. They scored 13 goals in the first 3 games of the trip but have scored just 4 goals in the middle 3 games and rebounded with 10 goals in the last 2 games.

Players with a multiple point trip:

PLAYER POS GP PTS G A +/-

Griffen Molino F 8 13 4 9 2

Josh Dickinson C 8 9 4 5 3

Taylor Richart D 8 7 2 5 1

Tim McGauley F 6 7 1 6 -1

Mitch Maxwell F 8 5 4 1 -1

Kevin Davis D 6 5 5 -1

Ty Lewis F 6 4 3 1 -2

Jack Jenkins F 8 4 1 3 1

Yuri Terao F 8 4 3 1 2

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley leads league in assists (40). Tim is 2nd in plus-minus (+30) and is also 2nd in points (58). Griffen Molino is tied for 5th in points (51). Taylor Richart is tied for 2nd in goals by a defenseman (12). He also leads all blueliners in shots on goal (162). Richart leads league in defenseman power play goals (8). Yuri Terao has 5 game winning goals, tied for the most among rookies. Connor Yau is 2nd in plus-minus among rookies (+22). Mason McDonald leads the league in shootout wins (3).

Upcoming Promotions

February 17th Rapid City at Utah - 1 pm President's Day Matinee. Maverik Monday. DC Comics specialty jerseys. In-house postgame show at Level Crossing Brewing Company at 4:30 pm. 2496 South West Temple in South Salt Lake City.

February 19th Rapid City at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. $6 student tickets.

February 22nd Kansas City at Utah - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 29-15-5-2

Home record: 15-6-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 81 to 61 at home this season.

Road record: 14-9-3-1. Utah is outscoring opponents 98 to 78 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 6-4.

Goals per game: 3.51 (8th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.73 (6th).

Shots per game: 32.80 (10th).

Shots against per game: 27.57 (2nd).

Power play: 20.9 % (5th). 3 for 5 in the last 2 games.

Penalty Kill: 83.2 % (Tied 8th).

Record When Scoring First: 18-3-1 (.841 win %). League average is a .765 win %.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 18 4

Opposition 11 18

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (22)

Assists: Tim McGauley (40) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (58) - 2nd in league

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+30) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley (15) - All 15 points are assists.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (162)

Shooting Percentage: Josh Dickinson (20.3 %)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (12)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Scoring

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 44 70 58 3 4 179 Utah Grizzlies 560 576 492 41 1669

Opposition 39 54 39 5 2 139 Opposition 459 490 418 37 1404

