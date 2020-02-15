Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: WKMG-TV News 6 & ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision - The Solar Bears will celebrate the men and women who serve our country and defend our freedoms.

Purchase tickets for Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk Admirals

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (22-21-5-1) face the Norfolk Admirals (12-33-5-0) in the sixth of eight meetings this season. The Solar Bears are coming off a 4-0 win over the Admirals on Friday night to snap a three-game losing skid, while simultaneously extending Norfolk's slump to five consecutive losses, outscored by its opponents by a 32-5 margin.

CONDON TO START: Goaltender Mike Condon is expected to make his third appearance of the season for Orlando as he gets the start tonight between the pipes. The goaltender is seeking his first ECHL regular season win since April 12, 2014, when he was a prospect in the Montréal Canadiens organization playing for the Wheeling Nailers. Clint Windsor will serve as Condon's backup.

DRAPLUK ENJOYING STRONG FEBRUARY: Although he has yet to find the back of the net this season, Eric Drapluk is still accumulating points for the Solar Bears. The defenseman is tied for the team scoring lead in the month of February thanks to his four assists, all of which have come over his last three games.

GET TO THREE: The Solar Bears will look to improve their chances to come away with another victory over Norfolk tonight if they can score at least three goals. Orlando is 11-2-0-0 at home this season when scoring three or more goals. The Solar Bears are also very effective when limiting their opponents to three or fewer goals this season, recording a 11-3-1-0 record on home ice in that scenario.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Admirals are 7-0-1-0 when leading after two periods this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is also a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 Fairwinds members who present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Fairwinds members can also take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020

