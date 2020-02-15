Wichita Comes up Short on Saturday Night in Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Playing with a short line-up for the second night in a row, Wichita battled hard on Saturday night to a 4-3 loss against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

Stefan Fournier and Spencer Dorowicz led the way with two points while Jason Salvaggio tallied his 12th of the season.

The Thunder got on the board first as they were awarded a two-man advantage. Dorowicz pounced on a rebound near the left post and lifted a wrist shot over Devin Williams to make it 1-0. Just over a minute later, Jake Clifford fired a one-timer from the right circle up over the left shoulder of Dylan Wells to tie the game at one.

In the second, the Oilers cashed in to take their first lead at 5:28 as Miles Liberati unloaded a one-timer from the right circle that just got past Wells. Fournier tied it at 10:14 as he caught a pass from Taylor Pryce and fired a slap shot past Williams. Jared Thomas re-gained the lead at 13:26. He fired a shot that was blocked by a defenseman, found the loose puck and put another wrister that got past Wells to make it 3-2.

Salvaggio tied the game at 14:08 as he caught a pass from Dorowicz, faded to the edge of the right circle and fired one past Williams. 40 seconds later, Charlie Sampair scored the eventual game-winner as he turned around in the slot and put a shot on Wells that got under his arm to make it 4-3. Wichita had some good chances down the stretch, but couldn't pull even and lost for the second night in a row to Tulsa.

Wichita played with just eight forwards and four defensemen due to injuries and call-ups. Fournier tallied his eighth multi-point game of the season while Dorowicz collected his sixth. Price notched his first ECHL point of his career with an assist.

Wichita is off until next Saturday with a trip to Texas to face the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m.

