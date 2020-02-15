Nailers Protect the Net and Serve up Six on Fort Wayne
February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers knew they were faced with a big game on Saturday night, as they played host to the Fort Wayne Komets in front of 3,517 fans at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling was up for the challenge, and played a fantastic team game, as six different players found the back of the net, while Jordan Ruby made 39 saves in a 6-1 triumph.
The lone goal of the first period went to the Komets, who outshot Wheeling, 17-8. Shawn Szydlowski spun a pass into the middle of the ice for Brett McKenzie, who stepped in and ripped a shot into the top-right corner of the net.
The Nailers had excellent energy in the middle frame, as they stormed back with three straight goals to take the lead. At the 5:55 mark, Graham Knott had his first shot blocked, but followed up his attempt, and wired the equalizer into the left side of the cage. 1:22 later, Wheeling struck again. Nick Saracino held onto the puck in the right circle, then made a tape-to-tape pass to Ryan Scarfo for a wide open tip-in on the left side of the crease. Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler added another tally for the home side with 7:43 to go, as he forced a turnover, then got the return feed from Renars Krastenbergs, which sent him through the defense and in for a backhand goal.
The home crowd got even more to cheer about in the third period, as the Nailers tacked on three more goals for the 6-1 final. Cam Brown swatted in a loose puck with his backhand at the 1:29 mark on his backhand, Yushiroh Hirano capitalized off a turnover with a snipe into the top-left corner at 7:12, and Alec Butcher finished off a shorthanded rush with Ryan Scarfo at 16:16.
Jordan Ruby was maginificent in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 39 of the 40 shots he faced. Cole Kehler allowed six goals on 28 shots in the loss for the Komets.
The Nailers will play another home game on Wednesday night at 7:05, when they face the Reading Royals. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 29th, starring 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers defenseman Blake Siebenaler scores against the Fort Wayne Komets
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020
- Walleye Edged by Steelheads on Home Ice - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Rolls to Snap IceMen Win Streak - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Snap Skid with Offensive Onslaught - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sandler Nets Hat Trick, But Second Period Dooms Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Hand Indy Second Straight Loss - Indy Fuel
- Wichita Comes up Short on Saturday Night in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- McAdam's Shutout Ends Thunder's Winless Skid - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fly Past Swamp Rabbits in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Protect the Net and Serve up Six on Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Leave South Florida Broken-Hearted - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Takes 4-2 Win over Walleye to Open Battle of the Fish - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Heartbroken in Charleston - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks and Grizzlies Delayed Faceoff Scheduled for 8:00pm - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Use Special Teams to Snap Growlers Home Win Streak - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Streak Halted by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Start of Saturday's Game Between Mavericks and Utah Delayed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Goaltender Colton Point Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preview: February 15, 2020 Utah at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Florida Finishes Stretch of Three Straight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Desharnais Recalled; Pryce Signed from Quad City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defensemen Drake and Knodel Recalled by Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Coughlin and McArdle Reassigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Thunder at IceMen, February 15, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Branden Troock Earns AHL Call-Up to Cleveland - South Carolina Stingrays
- Houser Recalled by Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Americans Win Behind a 26-Save Shutout by Dereck Baribeau - Allen Americans
- Allen Blanks Rush Behind Baribeau's 26 Saves - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Dominate in 5-1 Valentine's Day Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.