Goaltender Colton Point Reassigned to Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been reassigned from the Idaho Steelheads to the Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Point, 21, appeared in 17 games with the Steelheads this season, posting a 5-8-2 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. The North Bay, Ont. native is making his second stint with AHL Texas this season following an assignment on November 21 leading to his first start of the season on November 22, stopping 28 shots in a loss to San Antonio. In eight AHL games over the last two seasons, Point holds a 2-4-1 record with a 3.80 GAA and .860 save pct. In his career with the Steelheads, he hosts a 10-10-4 record with a 3.06 GAA and .891 save pct. in 30 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound goaltender played two seasons with Colgate University, amassing a 18-17-7 record with a 1.90 GAA and .938 save pct. with six shutouts. He was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Mike Richter Award, ECAC Player of the Year and ECAC Goaltender of the Year while being named CCM Second-Team All-American and earning a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championships. He was selected 128th overall (5th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads meet the Toledo Walleye tonight from Huntington Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. MT.

