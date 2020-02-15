Growlers Streak Halted by Mariners

The Newfoundland Growlers saw their record-setting home winning streak end at 19 wins as they suffered a 3-1 heartbreak loss on Valentine's Day Weekend to the Maine Mariners Saturday night at Mile One Centre before a crowd of 4,735.

A scoreless opening period saw the Mariners outshoot the Growlers 11-9, but Colt Conrad had the best chance of the period near the seven-minute mark as he appeared to backhand a shot past Francois Brassard, but after video review, it was deemed no goal.

Michael McNicholas opened the scoring for Maine 1:29 into the second period after his wrister from the slot found its way behind Maksim Zhukov for a powerplay tally that pulled the visitors ahead 1-0.

Riley Woods put the Growlers on the board with 3:17 to play in the second period after pick-pocketing Mariners defenseman Sean Day and sliding a breakaway goal five-hole for a 1-1 score after 40 minutes of play.

The Mariners went to the powerplay with 2:40 remaining in the game after the Growlers were nabbed with a delay of game minor, and just over a minute in Morgan Adams-Moisan scored the go-ahead goal, and Greg Chase added an empty netter 59 seconds later to seal the deal for a 3-1 Maine victory.

Quick Hits

Riley Woods extended his point streak to six games

Maksim Zhukov made 31 saves

The three stars were 3 - F. Brassard (MNE), 2 - M. Zhukov (NFL) and 1 - M. Adams-Moisan (MNE)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their four-game homestand Tuesday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.

Maine Mariners (27-22-2-1) at Newfoundland Growlers (36-12-0-1)

Saturday, February 15th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 2nd MNE 1:29 M. McNicholas (9) L. Zerter-Gossage PP V 10 14 16 20 32 H 8 14 15 43

1 - 1 2 2nd NFL 16:43 R. Woods (13) V 20 23 24 41 92 H 6 10 13 22 43

2 - 1 3 3rd MNE 18:33 M. Adams-Moisan (9) C. Bleackley, M. McNicholas PP V 8 10 16 21 32 H 4 8 14 27

3 - 1 4 3rd MNE 19:32 G. Chase (8) M. McNicholas EN V 8 10 16 20 21 H 3 10 14 17 22 26

