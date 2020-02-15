ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 15, 2020:
Allen:
Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Matt McLeod, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Jeff Taylor, G added as EBUG
Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Gage Torrel, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Jones, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Ryan Black, D activated from reserve
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG
Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Teves, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Maine:
Add Brian Hart, F activated from reserve
Delete Dallas Rossiter, D placed on reserve
Delete Jonathan Racine, D suspended by team
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G activated from reserve
Delete Zach Fucale, G placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete David Drake, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete Branden Troock, F loaned to Cleveland
Toledo:
Add Filip Larsson, G activated from reserve
Add Kyle Bonis, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ryan Tesink, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Taylor Pryce, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Vincent Desharnais, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Chris Crane, F suspended by team, removed from roster [2/14]
Worcester:
Add Ian Milosz, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020
- Grizzlies Preview: February 15, 2020 Utah at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Florida Finishes Stretch of Three Straight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Desharnais Recalled; Pryce Signed from Quad City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defensemen Drake and Knodel Recalled by Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Coughlin and McArdle Reassigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Thunder at IceMen, February 15, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Branden Troock Earns AHL Call-Up to Cleveland - South Carolina Stingrays
- Houser Recalled by Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Americans Win Behind a 26-Save Shutout by Dereck Baribeau - Allen Americans
- Allen Blanks Rush Behind Baribeau's 26 Saves - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Dominate in 5-1 Valentine's Day Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.