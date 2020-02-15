ECHL Transactions - February 15

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 15, 2020:

Allen:

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Matt McLeod, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Jeff Taylor, G added as EBUG

Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Gage Torrel, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Jones, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Ryan Black, D activated from reserve

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG

Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Teves, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Maine:

Add Brian Hart, F activated from reserve

Delete Dallas Rossiter, D placed on reserve

Delete Jonathan Racine, D suspended by team

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G activated from reserve

Delete Zach Fucale, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete David Drake, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete Branden Troock, F loaned to Cleveland

Toledo:

Add Filip Larsson, G activated from reserve

Add Kyle Bonis, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ryan Tesink, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Taylor Pryce, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Vincent Desharnais, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Chris Crane, F suspended by team, removed from roster [2/14]

Worcester:

Add Ian Milosz, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport

