Cyclones Hand Indy Second Straight Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first half of back to back games, the Indy Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel would lead 2-1 after the second only to give up four goals in the third, falling 5-2 on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Fuel had their shot count doubled by the Cyclones. Indy was handed two power-play chances in the opening period but was unable to capitalize on their two chances.

Cincinnati opened the scoring when Justin Vaive deflected a shot from the point on the power play, handing the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Indy's Alex Krushelnyski and Derian Plouffe would score back to back power-play goals at the end of the second period sending the Fuel into the locker room leading 2-1.

Tying the game at two goals each, Cody Milan got alone at the bottom of the faceoff circle and one-timed a pass by Pascal Aquin. Handing the Cyclones the lead with three minutes left in the game, Jesse Schultz pounced on an Indy turnover and fired a wrist shot past Chase Marchand. The Cyclones would put home back to back empty net goals, handing Indy a 5-2 loss.

