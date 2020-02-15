Cyclones Hand Indy Second Straight Loss
February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In the first half of back to back games, the Indy Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel would lead 2-1 after the second only to give up four goals in the third, falling 5-2 on Saturday night.
After a scoreless first period, the Fuel had their shot count doubled by the Cyclones. Indy was handed two power-play chances in the opening period but was unable to capitalize on their two chances.
Cincinnati opened the scoring when Justin Vaive deflected a shot from the point on the power play, handing the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Indy's Alex Krushelnyski and Derian Plouffe would score back to back power-play goals at the end of the second period sending the Fuel into the locker room leading 2-1.
Tying the game at two goals each, Cody Milan got alone at the bottom of the faceoff circle and one-timed a pass by Pascal Aquin. Handing the Cyclones the lead with three minutes left in the game, Jesse Schultz pounced on an Indy turnover and fired a wrist shot past Chase Marchand. The Cyclones would put home back to back empty net goals, handing Indy a 5-2 loss.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020
- Walleye Edged by Steelheads on Home Ice - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Rolls to Snap IceMen Win Streak - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Snap Skid with Offensive Onslaught - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sandler Nets Hat Trick, But Second Period Dooms Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Hand Indy Second Straight Loss - Indy Fuel
- Wichita Comes up Short on Saturday Night in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- McAdam's Shutout Ends Thunder's Winless Skid - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fly Past Swamp Rabbits in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Protect the Net and Serve up Six on Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Leave South Florida Broken-Hearted - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Takes 4-2 Win over Walleye to Open Battle of the Fish - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Heartbroken in Charleston - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks and Grizzlies Delayed Faceoff Scheduled for 8:00pm - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Use Special Teams to Snap Growlers Home Win Streak - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Streak Halted by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Start of Saturday's Game Between Mavericks and Utah Delayed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Goaltender Colton Point Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preview: February 15, 2020 Utah at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Florida Finishes Stretch of Three Straight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Desharnais Recalled; Pryce Signed from Quad City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defensemen Drake and Knodel Recalled by Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Coughlin and McArdle Reassigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Thunder at IceMen, February 15, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Branden Troock Earns AHL Call-Up to Cleveland - South Carolina Stingrays
- Houser Recalled by Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Americans Win Behind a 26-Save Shutout by Dereck Baribeau - Allen Americans
- Allen Blanks Rush Behind Baribeau's 26 Saves - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Dominate in 5-1 Valentine's Day Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.