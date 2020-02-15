Grizzlies Dominate in 5-1 Valentine's Day Win

Independence, Missouri - Josh Dickinson had 2 goals and 1 assist and Griffen Molino had 4 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Utah scored first as Ryan Wagner scored his 3rd goal of the year 3:31 in. Josh Anderson got a rebound off a Mitch Maxwell shot 6:25 in to make it 2-0. Griffen Molino assisted on both goals, while Josh Dickinson and Mitch Maxwell also had a first period helper.

5:15 into the second period Josh Dickinson got a one timer on a Molino cross ice pass to extend the lead to 3-0. Yuri Terao scored on a close range shot near the crease for his 15th of the year 9:10 into the second. Terao has 3 goals in his last 2 games. Dickinson added his 2nd of the game with 46 seconds left in the second. It was Molino's 4th assist of the game. Wagner got an assist to end the night with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Kansas City's only goal was David Dziurzynski's 10th of the season 10:11 into the third. Utah outshot Kansas City 33 to 28 and they clinch a winning road trip as they are 5-3 through 8 games of the season's longest road trip, which is 9 games.

Utah goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped 27 of 28 shots, while Kansas City's Nick Schneider stopped 28 of 33.

The rematch will take place on Saturday night at Kansas City. 6:00 pm MST. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on February 17th at 1 pm vs Rapid City.

3 stars.

Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

Griffen Molino (Utah) - 4 assists. +4.

Ryan Wagner (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

