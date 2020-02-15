Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel

Game 52 (Home Game 26)

Vs. Indy Fuel (26-20-2-1, 55 pts)

Saturday, February 15, 2020, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones saw their skid reach five games following a 5-3 loss to Wheeling Nailers. Cincinnati is now 0-3-1-1 in their last five games, and are heading into the second game of their six game home stand. The Cyclones now hold a five point lead over the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division, and will play their next five games within the division.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-14-7-1) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Forwards Ben Johnson, Brady Vail, and Jesse Schultz scored the goals for the 'Clones. The Cyclones outshot the Nailers, 31-29, with goaltender Jamie Phillips stopping 24 in the loss.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-13-7-1) lost to the Toledo Walleye on Sunday afternoon, 5-2, on the road. Defenseman Justin Baudry scored both goals for Cincinnati, who still maintain a six-point lead over Toledo for first place in the Central Division. Toledo outshot the 'Clones, 34-27, with goaltender Jamie Phillipsstopping 29 in the loss.

Last Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-12-7-1) fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2 in a shootout, on Saturday night. Forward Nate Mitton and defenseman Andrew DeBrincat scored the goals for Cincinnati, who lose in a shootout for the first time this season. The shots were tied, 37-37, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 35 in the loss.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel enter Saturday winners of five of their last six games, after dropping a 5-3 decision to the Ft. Wayne Komets on Friday night. Indy has risen to third in the ECHL's Central Division, one point ahead of the Komets in fourth, and seven back of the Toledo Walleye who are in second. Indy is one of the top defensive teams in the League, ranking seventh with 2.84 goals against per game, and have allowed three or fewer goals in six of the last seven games. They also have the sixth-best power play in the ECHL, converting on 20.3% of their chances (40/197), and have the third-ranked man advantage on the road at 22.9% (22/96). They are led by forward Spencer Watson who has accounted for a team-leading 26 goals along with 25 assists for 51 points. He is followed by forward and team-assists leader Bobby MacIntyre (13g, 30a), and forward Ryan Van Stralen (11g, 27a) who round out the top three. In goal, Dan Bakala leads all active netminders with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, to go along with a record of 5-4-1-1.

Inside the Series: Cincinnati is 4-4-1-0 against the Fuel this season, with Indy emerging victorious in three of the previous four meetings.

Next Game Preview: The teams wrap up their 10-game season series on Sunday afternoon at 3:00pm at Heritage Bank Center.

Houser Recalled: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have recalled Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser. Houser has skated in 19 games for Cincinnati this season, posting a record of 11-3-4-1, along with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. As a result, Cincinnati has signed Josh Taylor as their Emergency Backup Goaltender (EBUG). Houser, who was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year and was a member of the All-ECHL First Team last season, led all ECHL netminders with a record of 29-7-4-1, and was second with a 2.13 goals-against average. He also placed fourth in the ECHL with a .922 save percentage. His 29 wins tied him for the League-lead amongst ECHL netminders, and he allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions. Additionally, he made 25 or more saves in all but 12 outings this season. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals against average and a .950 save percentage. Houser is in his fifth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games with the Cyclones during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has also appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. He has also seen AHL time with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, Cleveland Monsters, and Tucson Roadrunners In 93 career AHL games, Houser has a 32-26-4-3 record, along with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 SV%. In addition to the Cyclones, Houser has appeared in ECHL games for the Ft. Wayne Komets and Manchester Monarchs, and has 122-55-17-5 career record, along with a 2.49 GAA and .915 SV%.

Vaive Hundred: Cyclones captain Justin Vaive will play in his 500th pro game on Saturday night against the Indy Fuel. Currently in his ninth pro season, Vaive has accounted for 115 goals and 99 assists through 499 games, and is fourth on the team in scoring with 29 points (15g, 14a). Vaive appeared in 65 games for the 2018-19 Brabham Cup champion Cyclones, accounting for 19 goals and 15 assists, and was second on the team with 120 minutes in penalties. He also contributed three goals and six assists in 11 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Vaive has spent the bulk of his pro career in the American Hockey League (AHL), accounting for 67 points (31g, 36a) in 280 games played between Cincinnati's AHL affiliate Rochester Americans, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hartford Wolf Pack, and San Antonio Rampage. Prior to turning pro in 2011-12, Vaive was a four-year letter winner with the Miami University RedHawks from 2007-11. He helped lead the RedHawks to a Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Regular Season Championship in 2010, and a CCHA Playoff Championship in 2011. In 160 career games with Miami, Vaive accounted for 23 goals and 23 assists, along with 208 penalty minutes.

Spencer Recalled by Rochester: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have recalled Cyclones defenseman Matt Spencer . Spencer has skated in 32 games for the 'Clones this season, accounting for 14 assists in that time. Acquired in a November trade between the Americans and Syracuse Crunch, Spencer appeared in three games with the Orlando Solar Bears before the trade. He skated in 47 games between the Crunch and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time. Drafted by the Lightning in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Spencer played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), spending four seasons with the Peterborough Petes. In 251 OHL games, he accounted for 19 goals and 79 assists, and was named an assistant captain during his final two seasons from 2015-17.

Home Sweet Home: Friday began a six-game homestand for the Cyclones. Cincinnati is one of the top teams at home this season, posting an 18-4-3-0 record while outscoring teams, 85-57. Their 18 home wins are the third-most in the ECHL, while their four regulation losses are the second-fewest. Additionally, Cincinnati has the sixth-best penalty kill at home with an 86.8% kill rate (79/91).

Working Overtime: The Cyclones went to overtime for the 14th time this season, and skated in their first shootout on the season last Saturday night, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Toledo Walleye. They are now 6-8 in games that require more than 60 minutes, and after six of their first nine overtime games went in the loss column, Cincinnati has won three of their last five overtime contests, including two games in which they had to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

PK Climbing: The Cyclones penalty kill is sixth in the ECHL, having successfully killed off 84.1% (159/189) of oppositional power plays. Cincinnati has killed off 61-of-72 opponent power plays in 2020, and have allowed 12 power play goals on their last 85 shorthanded chances overall.

Strong D: Cincinnati is third in the ECHL with 2.65 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 25.94 shots against per 60 minutes. They are the only team in the ECHL averaging under 27 shots against per game, and the Cyclones have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 21 of their last 23 games. The Cyclones have allowed three or fewer goals in 29 of their last 36 games, and have given up more than three on just 12 occasions. They are 28-5-5-1 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 18-2-2-1 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 19-0-2-0.

