ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Maine's Robidoux fined, suspended

Maine's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #637, Maine at Newfoundland, on Feb. 14.

Robidoux was assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III under Rule #40.4 at 15:28 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Robidoux will miss Maine's games at Newfoundland (Feb. 15, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19) and at Adirondack (Feb. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Koper fined, suspended

Florida's Levko Koper has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #645, Atlanta at Florida, on Feb. 14.

Koper is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an incident at 4:33 of the first period.

Koper will miss Florida's game vs. Atlanta tonight (Feb. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Rapid City's Coulter fined, suspended

Rapid City's Tyler Coulter has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #646, Allen at Rapid City, on Feb. 14.

Coulter is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head at 5:17 of the third period.

Coulter will miss Rapid City's games vs. Allen tonight (Feb. 15) and at Utah (Feb. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.