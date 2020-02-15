Allen Americans Win Behind a 26-Save Shutout by Dereck Baribeau

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, ended their two-game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout of the Rapid City Rush on Friday night in South Dakota.

Jordan Topping and Jared VanWormer scored one minute and eight seconds a part in the first period to give the Allen Americans an early 2-0 lead. Tyler Sheehy and Alex Guptill scored less than four minutes a part in the second period to put the game away.

The victory for Allen on Friday night, was the Americans sixth of the season over Rapid City in the seven games played so far in the season series.

Dereck Baribeau stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory for Allen. With the win, he improved to 7-1-0 on the season.

"Dereck (Baribeau) was really good tonight for us," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. He made the big saves in the second period when they had their best scoring chances."

The victory however was costly for Allen, as they lost the ECHL's leading scorer to an upper-body injury. Tyler Sheehy left the game in the third period after taking a hit to the head and never returned.

The Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush continue their three-game series on Saturday night at 8:05 pm CST.

The Allen Americans return home next Tuesday night against Tulsa for the first of three home games next week. Tulsa is back on Friday, February 21st for Mascot Night in Allen, and Wichita comes to town on Saturday for Star Wars Night. Click here for tickets.

Renew Season Tickets NOW - Contact the Allen Americans today to renew your ticket plan for the 2020-2021 Allen Americans Season. Call (972) 912-1000.

Group Night - Bring a group to an Allen Americans game this season and receive a special group price. Call (972) 912-1000 for tickets.

Sponsorship Opportunities - Let us help promote your business to our growing fanbase. Contact Robert Ciccotelli at (972) 912-1000.

Community Appearances - Interested in having the Allen Americans at your next meeting or gathering? Email the team at info@allenamericans.com

Americans Broadcast - Catch all Allen Americans games with Tommy Daniels on ECHL TV or Mixlr.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.