Game Preview: Thunder at IceMen, February 15, 2020

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the North Division's Adirondack Thunder. Tonight marks the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Icemen have won five straight games and have collected points in each of their last six contests. The Icemen will have an opportunity to set a new club record for longest winning streak this evening. Jacksonville now sits eight points back of the fourth and final playoff position held by Orlando and are nine points back of third place Greenville with six games still in hand over the Swamp Rabbits. Adirondack ranks fifth in the North Division and are winless in their last six games (0-4-2-0). However, Adirondack picked up a point last night at South Carolina.

Series History: First ever meeting.

About the Icemen: Chase Lang's game-winning goal in overtime extended his point streak to eight games. The reigning ECHL Player of the Week has logged12 points (6g, 6a) during this stretch....Brendan Warren's five-game goal scoring streak was snapped last night. Warren's streak was a season high for Jacksonville this season.....Wacey Rabbit has registered six points in the last three games (1g, 5a).

About the Thunder: Veteran forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel is third on the team in scoring with 31 points, and ranks fourth overall in the league with a 22.9-percent shooting percentage. Pierro-Zabotel has 22 goals on 96 shots attempted this season....The Thunder boasts the league's top ranked penalty kill unit on the road at 89.6-percent.

