Coughlin and McArdle Reassigned to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have reassigned Josh McArdle and Liam Coughlin to the Indy Fuel.

McArdle, 25, has appeared in 41 games for the Fuel this season earning one goal and eight assists. Signing a one-year contract with the IceHogs in May, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman split his first professional season between the Indy Fuel and IceHogs skating in 33 games in a Fuel uniform.

Coughlin, 25, signed with the IceHogs in May before being assigned to the Fuel before the ECHL season. A 5th-round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Coughlin has skated in 31 games with the Fuel this season, tallying five goals and seven assists.

Indy will return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Tuesday, February 18th for a 10:30am Education Day Game. After playing two games on the road on February 21st and 22nd, the Fuel will play two games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum as part of the ECHL's Player's Weekend. Fans will have the chance to meet Blackhawks legend Dave Bolland on February 29th and bid on game-worn jerseys with player's nicknames.

