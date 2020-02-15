Thunder Rolls to Snap IceMen Win Streak
February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Eamon MacAdam stopped all 34 shots faced, while Ara Nazarian finished with four points to guide the Adirondack Thunder to a 5-0 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday night. The Icemen's winning streak ends at five games.
For the first time in five games, the Icemen did not register the first goal of the game. Forward Ara Nazarian blazed into the offensive zone and down to the crease uncontested and flipped a backhanded just over the outstretched arm of Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson for the Thunder goal.
Later in the first, the Thunder added to their lead with a power play marker from Casey Pierre-Zabotel. John Edwardh delivered the puck from the corner to the top of the crease. Pierro-Zabotel poked at the puck and tucked it through the five-whole of Carlson to put the Thunder on top 2-0.
Adirondack continued their success on the power play when Ryan Walker netted his sixth goal of the season just 1:02 into the second period to extend the Thunder edge to 3-0.
The Thunder continued their assault in the middle frame and earned a commanding four-goal advantage at the halfway point. Pierro-Zabotel factored on the tally, when he centered a feed to the low slot to Matt Salhany who instantly batted the puck into the Icemen net. The goal signaled the end of the night for Carlson, and Ben Halford entered the game in a relief effort.
Walker netted his second goal of the game in the third period to secure the sound 5-0 win for the Thunder.
The Icemen continue their homestand on Sunday when they play host to the first place South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is set for 3:00 p.m. Sunday is a Publix Family Funday game. Families can go down on the ice after the game, while the team will wear specialty Publix themed jerseys.
