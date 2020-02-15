Start of Saturday's Game Between Mavericks and Utah Delayed

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The start of tonight's game between the Kansas City Mavericks and Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. is delayed due to an issue with the playing surface. The start of tonight's game is to be determined.

For more information, please stay tuned to Mavericks social media and kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.