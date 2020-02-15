Houser Recalled by Americans

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have recalled Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser. Houser has skated in 19 games for Cincinnati this season, posting a record of 11-3-4-1, along with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. As a result, Cincinnati has signed Josh Taylor as their Emergency Backup Goaltender (EBUG).

Houser, who was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year and was a member of the All-ECHL First Team last season, led all ECHL netminders with a record of 29-7-4-1, and was second with a 2.13 GAA. He also placed fourth in the ECHL with a .922 SV%. His 29 wins tied him for the League-lead amongst ECHL netminders, and he allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions. Additionally, he made 25 or more saves in all but 12 outings this season. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 GAA and a .950 SV%.

Houser is in his fifth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games with the Cyclones during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has also appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. He has also seen AHL time with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, Cleveland Monsters, and Tucson Roadrunners In 93 career AHL games, Houser has a 32-26-4-3 record, along with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 SV%. In addition to the Cyclones, Houser has appeared in ECHL games for the Ft. Wayne Komets and Manchester Monarchs, and has 122-55-17-5 career record, along with a 2.49 GAA and .915 SV%.

Prior to turning pro in 2012, the Youngstown, OH, native spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 141 games played from 2009-12, the 6'2", 192-pounder recorded 93 wins to go along with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.

