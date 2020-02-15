Branden Troock Earns AHL Call-Up to Cleveland

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Saturday that forward Branden Troock has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Troock, who was acquired in a trade with the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 26, is in his sixth professional season and has 23 points with 11 goals and 12 assists in 23 ECHL contests this year. Since coming over in the deal, Troock has posted 10 points in seven games with SC on five goals and five assists.

The Edmonton, Alberta native spent the 2018-19 season with the Atlanta Gladiators and Maine Mariners, totaling 21 points in 27 games on 10 goals and 11 assists. Troock, who measures 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, has appeared in 119 total AHL games in his career, scoring 37 points on 13 goals and 24 assists. 98 of those contests came between 2014-16 with the Texas Stars, while the forward also had stints with the Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2012 NHL Draft, Troock, 25, played in 144 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2009-14 and netted 45 goals along with 56 assists for a total of 101 points before turning pro.

South Carolina is back in action on Saturday when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Superman Night at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.

