Desharnais Recalled; Pryce Signed from Quad City
February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced three separate transactions today. Defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been recalled to Bakersfield. The Thunder have signed forward Taylor Pryce to a SPC. Forward Chris Crane has been suspended by the team.
Pryce, 27, is in his third year as a pro. A native of Newmarket, Ontario, the 6-foot, 174-pound forward has appeared in 37 games for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Quad City Storm this season. He has 25 points (14g, 11a) in 37 games. In 116 career games in the SPHL, he has tallied 49 points (27g, 22a) for Fayetteville, Mississippi and Pensacola.
Prior to turning pro, Pryce played four seasons at Buffalo State College (NCAA D III). He was named as the team captain during his senior campaign. He recorded 89 points (37g, 42a) in 103 games and was named to the NCAA III Third Team All-Conference in 2015-16.
The Thunder closes a home-and-home series tonight with a visit to the BOK Center to take on Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.
