Mavericks and Grizzlies Delayed Faceoff Scheduled for 8:00pm

February 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The start of tonight's game between the Kansas City Mavericks and Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. was delayed due to an issue with the playing surface. The start of tonight's game is now scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Warmups will begin at 7:25 p.m.

For more information, please stay tuned to Mavericks social media and kcmavericks.com.

