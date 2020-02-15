McAdam's Shutout Ends Thunder's Winless Skid

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Eamon McAdam made 34 saves en route to his second shutout of the season as the Adirondack Thunder rolled to a 5-0 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen to snap their six-game winless streak. Ara Nazarian recorded a four-point night (1g, 3a) and Ryan Walker picked up his first professional multi-point game in the victory.

Before getting on the board, the Thunder had some work to do in the first ten minutes of the first period, as they killed off a pair of penalties in the first 10 minutes of the contest.

After killing off the two penalties in the first half of the opening frame, the Thunder got on the board 13:21 into the game, with Nazarian recording the first of his four points by burying a backhand shot to stake the visitors to a 1-0 lead. Just over five minutes later, the Thunder doubled their advantage thanks to a Casey Pierro-Zabotel marker, set up by a tic-tac-toe passing play from Nazarian and John Edwardh.

After taking a 2-0 advantage into the second period, the Thunder went to the powerplay 33 seconds into the frame and made it a 3-0 game 29 seconds into the advantage. Ryan Walker tallied his first goal of the game as he put the puck into a gaping net after it caromed off the end boards behind the Jacksonville goal. The goal came just 1:02 into the third period. Nazarian and Edwardh teamed up again to provide the helpers.

Adirondack extended the lead to four at the 10:08 mark of the second period. Pierro-Zabotel set up Matt Salhany down the slot for his 17th of the season. Edwardh was once again credited with the assist.

The Thunder capped off their scoring in the third period with Nazarian and Salhany setting up Walker who cashed in at 9:07 for his 7th of the year.

Adirondack was outshot 34-22 and finished 2-for-4 on the man-advantage. The Thunder blanked the Icemen on all six of their powerplay opportunities.

Up Next

The Thunder wrap up their road trip as they face the Gladiators on Tuesday night in Atlanta. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm.

