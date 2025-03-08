Rush Game Notes: March 8, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, takes on the Tahoe Knight Monsters in the second game of their three-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PST on Saturday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 5-4, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Thursday. In a back-and-forth game that saw both teams lead, Tahoe delivered a near-fatal punch with three quick goals in under two minutes early in the second. That broke a 1-1 tie and put the Knight Monsters ahead 4-1, a lead that Tahoe would hold for the remainder of the game. The Rush battled back to cut Tahoe's lead to one in both the second and third periods. Despite 46 shots on goal, Rapid City could not come up with an equalizer.

BUSY OFF-DAY

The Rush gained two players and lost one during Friday's off-day. Defenseman Charles Martin and forward Trevor Janicke were reassigned by the Calgary Wranglers to the Rush, while Calgary summoned Connor Mylymok to the AHL. Martin and Janicke both flew in to Reno yesterday.

ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END

For the first time since January 31st, the Rush suffered a regulation loss, ending the team's historic 13-game point streak, a stretch which included an 11-game winning streak. Both of those marks are new franchise records in the Rush's ECHL era. Rapid City is 11-1-2 in its last 14 games.

ONE POINT STREAK ENDS, ANOTHER CONTINUES

With a goal and an assist on Thursday, Blake Bennett has now earned a point in 13 consecutive games, the longest streak by anyone in the ECHL this season. He has maintained a near-two-point-per-game average, now at 25 points in 13 games. Additionally, Bennett has scored a goal in six straight, the leading active streak in the league.

THE CENTURY MARK

Blake Bennett reached 100 career ECHL points on Thursday with his second-period goal. All 100 points have come with the Rapid City Rush in just 107 games.

ANOTHER ONE FOR GAGS

With a deflection goal in the second period on Thursday, David Gagnon has picked up a point in his first three professional games. The forward out of Lindenwood University has two goals and an assist since joining the Rush eight days ago.

PAULSY'S BEST GAME

Chase Pauls, the youngest player on Rapid City's roster, played his best offensive game in the series opener. Pauls scored a goal in the first period, then picked up an assist in the second while totaling four shots and showcasing the offensive side of his game.

A FRIDAY OFF?

The Rush did not play yesterday, making it its first Friday without a game since the regular season began. The team will have one more Friday off day in Tulsa on March 28th.

The Rapid City Rush squares off with the Iowa Heartlanders on March 13th, 14th, and 15th at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 15th is Girls Night Out presented by Midco and Loyal Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.