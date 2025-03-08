Royals Conclude Two-Game Set in Maine with Saturday Showdown Against Mariners

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game road swing against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, March 8th at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivières on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the Saturday square-off on an eight-game point streak (6-0-2-0) with victories in three of their last four and a 24-22-9-1 record (58 points). Prior to defeating the Adirondack Thunder in their four-game home stand finale, 3-1, on Wednesday, March 5th, the Royals took two of three games against Maine with back-to-back wins over the Mainers on Friday, February 28th, 4-2, and Saturday, March 1st, 5-3, after falling to the Mariners in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forward Matt Brown enters the series with five goals across his last six games. Forward Matt Miller, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Thursday, March 6th, has registered a team-high 31 points while Brown leads Reading in goals (16) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (26).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the series finale with victories in two-straight and a 22-30-3-0 record overall (47 points) through 55 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Mariners defeated Wheeling in a shootout, 2-1, on Sunday, March 2nd after dropping back-to-back contests against the Royals on Friday, February 28th, 4-2, and Saturday, March 1st, 5-3.

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in assists (23) and points (38) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (19).

