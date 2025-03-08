Mariners Break Attendance Record in 4-1 Loss

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - A record crowd of 6,059 turned out to the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night, but the Mariners fell to the Reading Royals, 4-1. Jake Smith netted a pair of goals for the Royals, who were anchored by Keith Petruzzelli's 37 saves.

The lone goal of the opening period was scored by Reading's Tyler Gratton at 3:18. Camped at the top of the crease, Gratton banged home the rebound of Logan Britt's backhander and gave the Royals the 1-0 lead. Maine pushed hard for the tying goal but were stonewalled by Petruzzelli, who stopped all 12 of their first period shots.

Despite the Mariners continuing to control play through the early part of the 2nd, Reading doubled their lead at 5:47. Breaking out on a 3-on-1, defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro beat Ryan Bischel with a one-timer to make it 2-0 Royals. The Mariners were then afforded a 5-on-3 advantage and capitalized to cut the deficit back to one. Lynden McCallum pulled one out from below the goal line and beat Petruzzelli's glove at 9:48. It was less than a minute later when Reading's Jake Smith put the Royals back up by two, tipping a loose puck into an empty net that trickled behind Bischel at 10:27. Reading took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Smith struck again just 1:42 into the third, darting down the left wing and beating Bischel for his second of the night. That would wrap up the scoring in the game. Maine outshot Reading in all three periods and 38-24 in total.

