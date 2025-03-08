Pilon Gets Game-Winner In Saturday Matchup Against Cincinnati

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones on First Responders Night at the Huntington Center. The final score on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo was 4-3.

How it Happened:

Cincinnati got on the board first with a goal at 4:06 of period 1 to put them ahead of the Walleye.

At 18:58, Brandon Hawkins tied the game at one a piece on the power play with Jalen Smereck and Nolan Moyle on the assists.

At 2:21 of the second period, Cincinnati restored their lead with a power play goal. However, Toledo responded right away with another goal by Brandon Hawkins, his 2nd of the evening and 34th of the season.

The Walleye took the lead for the first time all game with a goal from Bobby Russell, his first as a Fish to make it 3-2. Mitch Lewandowski and Brandon Hawkins tallied assists. With this assist, Mitch Lewandowski got his 100th professional point.

Darian Pilon added to the Walleye lead which eventually became the game winning goal to make it 4-2.

Cincy added one late at 19:33 but the Walleye held off the Cyclones and secured the 4-3 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G, 1A)

2. TOL - N. Moyle (2A)

3. TOL - J. Smereck (2A)

What's Next:

The Fish will remain at home to take on the Atlanta Gladiators tomorrow evening. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.

