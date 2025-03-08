Blades Come up Short in OT

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades' Carson Gicewicz and Norfolk Admirals' Graham Sward on the ice

NORFOLK, Va. - The Florida Everblades recovered from an early 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 third-period lead, but the Norfolk Admirals managed to force overtime and defeated the Blades 3-2 in the rubber game of a three-game series Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The Everblades controlled play throughout the first period, holding an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal after 20 minutes, but Grant Hebert's goal just over six minutes into the game staked the Admirals to an early 1-0 lead.

Following the first intermission, the Everblades wasted little time knotting the score at 1-1, as Kyle Betts buried a feed from Carson Gicewicz just 25 seconds into the second period for his 11th goal of the season and the only marker of the middle frame. Florida dominated the shot count for a second straight period, claiming a 12-5 edge and pulling ahead 23-11 after 40 minutes.

At 5:24 of the third period, Isaac Nurse gave the Everblades the lead for the first time in the contest, sneaking the puck past Norfolk netminder Thomas Milic for his ninth goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. It was Nurse's second goal in as many nights.

The Blades' first lead of the night would hold for just over seven minutes, but Brady Fleurent pulled the Admirals even at 2-2 with an unassisted goal at the 12:38 mark. The 2-2 deadlock would remain intact through the end of regulation. Florida outshot Norfolk for the third straight period, 9-8, and took a 32-19 advantage into overtime.

In the seven-minute, three-on-three overtime session, goaltender Will Cranley made three key saves to keep the Everblades alive, but Norfolk's Carson Musser potted the game-winner for the Admirals at the 3:48 mark on their fourth shot of the extra frame. Cranley made 20 saves on the night. Florida outshot Norfolk 32-23 on the night.

With the three-game set in the Hampton Roads area in the books, the Everblades return home for a pair of games versus the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, March 12 and Friday, March 14. Both contests will see the puck drop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday's game features a St. Patrick's Day tribute, with the first 1,500 fans receiving an Everblades basketball jersey courtesy of Bud Light. Fans can purchase $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 Bud Light and $3.00 Labatt Blue drafts all night long. Saturday's Country Night festivities include a baseball jersey giveaway courtesy of Lexus, while fans can purchase two tickets, one program and two bourbon and Cokes for just $39.00. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Kyle Betts' marker just 25 seconds into the second period was the seventh goal scored by the Everblades in the opening minute of a period this season. With his first goal since Florida's 4-2 victory over Tahoe on February 19, Betts has points in back-to-back games.

Isaac Nurse scored a goal for the second straight game, the second time in the last nine games that Nurse has connected in back-to-back contests.

Alex Kile assisted on Nurse's third-period goal to extend his point streak to six games. During the six-game streak, Kile has four assists and a pair of goals.

The Everblades outshot Norfolk in all three games of the series, bouncing back from being on the short end of the shot count in the final two games of last week's series versus South Carolina.

