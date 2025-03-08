Anthony Beauregard Leads the Way

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers 3-1 Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions took an early lead in the game when defenceman Brycen Martin scored his second goal of the season at the 4:50 mark of the first period. The recent returnee from the AHL's Laval Rocket - Jakov Novak - got an assist, along with goaltender Luke Cavallin. Speaking of Cavallin, he stopped all five shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes.

The home side dominated the shots on goal category in the second period (13-6), but it was the Railers who scored the only goal of the middle stanza: During a 4-on-4 situation Worcester's Cole Donhauser found the back of the Lions' net at 9:11. The Lions and their fanbase were none-too-happy, as Israel Mianscum had been penalized for diving / embellishment (along with the Railers' Matthew Kopperud for slashing), but Mianscum had to temporarily leave the game, visibly injured.

The Lions regained the lead just 12 seconds into the third period when Anthony Beauregard beat Worcester netminder Hugo Ollas with his 21st goal of the season. Nicolas Guay then scored an insurance goal at 17:28.

The Lions and Railers will meet again Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

1st star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Brycen Martin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières

