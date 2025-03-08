Defenseman Jayden Lee Loaned to Stingrays
March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Jayden Lee has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.
Lee, 24, is in his first season of professional hockey. The North Vancouver, BC native has skated in 32 games for the Stingrays this season, tallying 19 points (two goals, 17 assists).
The smooth skating defenseman played NCAA Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University from 2019-2024. Lee recorded 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 172 career collegiate games. Lee played a key role in helping Quinnipiac capture its first-ever national championship in the 2022-23 season. Lee served as Quinnipiac's captain in 2023-24, helping the Bobcats reach the NCAA tournament once again where they lost to national runner up Boston College in the second round.
The Stingrays are back in action on Saturday night at 6:05 pm for another matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a purple Miami Vice Stingrays T-Shirt courtesy of Palmetto Pumphouse.
