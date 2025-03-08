Musser Nets OT Winner in Admirals' Comeback Win Over Everblades
March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - In a thrilling finale at Norfolk Scope, the Norfolk Admirals stunned the reigning champion Florida Everblades with a comeback victory, winning 3-2 in overtime thanks to Carson Musser's game-winning goal in front of a sell-out crowd.
Thomas Milic returned in goal for his eleventh appearance and finished the night with 30 saves off of 32 shots in the win.
The Everblades exhibited a superior forechecking strategy during the initial minutes of the match, registering a 5-0 advantage in shots on goal while the game remained scoreless. Despite this sluggish beginning, it was the Admirals who first found the net. Following the initial shot from Brady Fleurent, Grant Hebert seized the rebound and scored, resulting in a 1-0 lead. This goal represented Hebert's third of the season.
That was the only goal of the period, as competitive tensions intensified for both teams. The score remained 1-0 in favor of Norfolk after the first period of play.
A mere twenty-five seconds into the second period, the Everblades leveled the score with a goal from Kyle Betts, achieved following a turnover by the Admirals in their defensive zone. Subsequently, Florida successfully imposed their best style of play, impeding the offensive efforts of the Admirals.
The performance of both goaltenders, Milic for the Admirals and Will Cranley for the Everblades, remained commendable, with the score unchanged after two periods of play.
Five minutes into the third period, Florida scored the go-ahead goal with a shot from Isaac Nurse that slipped through Milic and crossed the red line. Later in the period, Brady Fleurent tied the game again with a nifty backhander, eliciting a roar from the crowd. This marked his 24th goal of the season. The game could not be decided in regulation, so overtime was necessary.
In overtime, both teams had significant chances to score the game-winner. However, it wasn't until four minutes remained that the captain, Carson Musser, scored with a shot from the point, sending the Admirals fans home happy.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - C. Musser (OT game-winning goal, +1)
2. NOR - T. Milic (30 saves off of 32 shots faced)
3. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 1 assist)
What's Next
The Admirals begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday morning, traveling to Cross Insurance Arena in Maine. Norfolk and Maine will face off at 10:30 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2025
- Solar Bears Pull Away in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Clones Fall to Walleye 4-3 on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Musser Nets OT Winner in Admirals' Comeback Win Over Everblades - Norfolk Admirals
- Isaiah Fox Scores First Pro Goal in 6-4 Loss to Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Idaho Falls in Series Finale at Kansas City, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Fall to Gladiators Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Come up Short in OT - Florida Everblades
- Giddy up Nailers Spoil Country Night for Thunder - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Double up Ghost Pirates 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Break Attendance Record in 4-1 Loss - Maine Mariners
- Railers Stun Lions with Third Period Comeback - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Sign Nick Cafarelli to ATO; Matt Brown & Sam Sedley Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Anthony Beauregard Leads the Way - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: March 8, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars from Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Celebrate Texas Night - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Loaned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Blank Americans 4-0; Magic Number at a Dozen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Glads Tie the Game in the Third, But Kalamazoo Pulls Away to Win, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Conclude Two-Game Set in Maine with Saturday Showdown Against Mariners - Reading Royals
- Oilers Top Grizzlies in First Road Contest - Tulsa Oilers
- Carter Berger Secures Overtime Win - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies on Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Deelstra Scores in Pro Debut, Royals Push Point Streak to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Musser Nets OT Winner in Admirals' Comeback Win Over Everblades
- Admirals Fall to Everblades in Hard-Fought Battle
- Admirals Sign Former RIT Captain Tanner Andrew
- Admirals Acquire Future Considerations from Kalamazoo
- Admirals Return Home and Knock off Reigning Champs