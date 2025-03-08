Musser Nets OT Winner in Admirals' Comeback Win Over Everblades

Norfolk, VA - In a thrilling finale at Norfolk Scope, the Norfolk Admirals stunned the reigning champion Florida Everblades with a comeback victory, winning 3-2 in overtime thanks to Carson Musser's game-winning goal in front of a sell-out crowd.

Thomas Milic returned in goal for his eleventh appearance and finished the night with 30 saves off of 32 shots in the win.

The Everblades exhibited a superior forechecking strategy during the initial minutes of the match, registering a 5-0 advantage in shots on goal while the game remained scoreless. Despite this sluggish beginning, it was the Admirals who first found the net. Following the initial shot from Brady Fleurent, Grant Hebert seized the rebound and scored, resulting in a 1-0 lead. This goal represented Hebert's third of the season.

That was the only goal of the period, as competitive tensions intensified for both teams. The score remained 1-0 in favor of Norfolk after the first period of play.

A mere twenty-five seconds into the second period, the Everblades leveled the score with a goal from Kyle Betts, achieved following a turnover by the Admirals in their defensive zone. Subsequently, Florida successfully imposed their best style of play, impeding the offensive efforts of the Admirals.

The performance of both goaltenders, Milic for the Admirals and Will Cranley for the Everblades, remained commendable, with the score unchanged after two periods of play.

Five minutes into the third period, Florida scored the go-ahead goal with a shot from Isaac Nurse that slipped through Milic and crossed the red line. Later in the period, Brady Fleurent tied the game again with a nifty backhander, eliciting a roar from the crowd. This marked his 24th goal of the season. The game could not be decided in regulation, so overtime was necessary.

In overtime, both teams had significant chances to score the game-winner. However, it wasn't until four minutes remained that the captain, Carson Musser, scored with a shot from the point, sending the Admirals fans home happy.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Musser (OT game-winning goal, +1)

2. NOR - T. Milic (30 saves off of 32 shots faced)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 1 assist)

What's Next

The Admirals begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday morning, traveling to Cross Insurance Arena in Maine. Norfolk and Maine will face off at 10:30 a.m.

