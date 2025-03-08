Oilers Defeat Grizzlies on Military Night at Maverik Center

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers got goals from five different players as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 in front of a crowd of 7,706 on Military Night at Maverik Center.

Conner Roulette got Tulsa on the board with his 16th goal of the season 4:58 into the contest. Utah tied it up 17:38 in as Briley Wood scored his 19th of the campaign. Wood now has a goal in 3 straight games and 6 of his last 8 games. Tulsa's Daneel Lategan scored his third goal in two games 18:57 in as the Oilers led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Tulsa's Shane Kuzmeski scored the eventual game winner with a power play goal 14:29 into the second period. Utah's Derek Daschke responded with a power play goal with less than a second left in the period. Daschke leads Utah with 8 power play goals and his 13 tallies ranks third among league defensemen.

The Oilers got empty net goals from Mike McKee and Michael Farren late in regulation as they earned the victory as their record goes to 32-17-5-3 on the season. Tulsa is now in second place in the Mountain Division with 72 points.

Utah went 1 for 6 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 2.

The crowd of 7,706 was the second highest home attendance at Maverik Center this season.

The Grizzlies host the Oilers on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Shane Kuzmeski (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

2. Daneel Lategan (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

3. Talyn Boyko (Tulsa) - 18 of 20 saves.

