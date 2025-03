ECHL Transactions - March 8

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 8, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

add Anson Thornton, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve

delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

delete Dylan Wells, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Reid Perepeluk, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Brenden Datema, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

delete Alexander Campbell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Kurtis Henry, F activated from reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Ethan Keppen, F assigned by Bakersfield

add Max Patterson, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Chandler Romeo, D activated from reserve

add Jacob Flynn, D activated from reserve

delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

delete Carter Savoie, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Reece Harsch, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Nicholas Grabko, G signed contract

delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve

delete Brendan Hoffman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Kevin Lynch, F activated from reserve

add Owen Norton, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Matt Hubbarde, F activated from reserve

delete Gavin Hain, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve

delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve

add Avery Winslow, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Simpson, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Charles Martin, D activated from reserve

delete Artyom Borshyov, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Nicholas Cafarelli, F signed amateur tryout

add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve

delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Connor Gregga, F activated from reserve

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from reserve

delete Andre Anania, D placed on reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Jayden Lee, D assigned by Hershey

add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

delete Troy Murray, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

add Zack Kellerup, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Carter Gylander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

add Dalton Messina, F activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

add Gabe Klassen, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Matty De St. Phalle, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Henri Schreifels, F released from amateur tryout

delete James White, F placed on reserve

delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Carter Randklev, F activated from reserve

delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve

delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

