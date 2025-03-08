Idaho Falls in Series Finale at Kansas City, 7-3

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (29-19-8-1, 67pts) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (37-15-4-1, 79pts) Saturday night by a final score of 7-3 at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Idaho will play five straight games at the Idaho Central Arena beginning on Friday night vs. Tahoe.

David Cotton gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead 6:04 into the game but Francesco Arcuri (3rd) tied the score 3:31 later from Connor MacEachern. In the left-wing corner MacEachern was in hard on the fore-check and worked a takeaway on the Kansas City defender. He fed Arcuri all alone out near the crease where he deked the goaltender fore-hand back-hand at 9:35 tying the score at 1-1.

Kansas City took a 2-1 lead 2:27 into the second period on a goal from Marcus Crawford and led by one heading into the third period.

The Steelheads took a 3-2 lead with a pair of goals early in the third period in a stretch of 40 seconds. Idaho received a power-play and three seconds in Francesco Arcuri (4th) tied the game from Patrick Moynihan and Jason Horvath at 3:36. Pelton-Byce won the face-off back to the top of the circle where Moynihan directed it to Horvath. He slid the puck to Arcuri who blasted a one-timer home at 3:36. Then at 4:16 Nick Canade (11th)gave Idaho the lead from Jade Miller and Matt Register. From the left point Register fed Miller in the left circle. Miller found Canade a couple feet in front of the crease for a one-timer. Casey Carreau tied the game at 3-3 just 63 seconds later. Then at 9:47 Cade Borchardt handed the Mavericks a 4-3 lead. Jackson Berezowski made it a two goal lead at 11:11 before Borchardt (13:00) and Damien Giroux (14:38) scored power-play tallied for the 7-3 win.

Nick Grabko made 22 saves in the loss while Alex Aslanidis made 17 saves in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Cade Borchardt (KC)

2) Marcus Crawford (KC)

3) Jackson Berezowski (KC)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Kansas City was 2-for-6.

Kansas City outshot Idaho 29-20.

C.J. Walker (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (IR), Patrick Kudla (IR), Brendan Hoffmann (SICK), Mark Olver (IR), Ryan Foss (DNP), and Pito Walton (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Jason Horvath extended his assist streak to six games (7A).

Matt Register stretched his assist streak to five games.

