Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars from Idaho

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been reassigned from Idaho to the AHL's Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.

Kraws, 24, helped the Steelheads to their third straight victory last night making 33 saves in a 6-2 win at Kansas City, two nights removed from making 27 saves in a 5-0 win for his second shutout of the season to open the three-game series. The 6-5, 195lb rookie netminder is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 17 wins, tied for third among rookie goaltenders, and has a (17-6-4) record with a 3.13 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

The Cranbury, NJ native has appeared in three AHL games for the Stars this season winning two of his three starts with a 3.01 goals against average and .899 save percentage. He made 24 saves in a 4-3 win over Rockford on Feb. 8 and 22 saves in a 4-2 win at Manitoba on Feb. 14 during his last recall assignment.

Originally undrafted he signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024

The Steelheads look for the series sweep tonight in Kansas City at 5:05 p.m. (MT) before returning back to the Idaho Central Arena for a five-game homestand beginning next Friday.

