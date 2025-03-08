Wichita Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight at Indy

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS, IN - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads to the Hoosier State tonight at 6 p.m. to start a two-game series against Indy.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Fuel. All-time, Wichita is 10-6-1 against Indy and 5-2-0 on the road against the Fuel.

Last night, the Thunder fell at Cincinnati, 5-1. The Fuel lost in a shootout against the Komets, 2-1.

With the loss, Wichita is winless in its last five and is tied for fourth place in the Mountain Division with 67 points. Indy dropped into a sixth-place tie in the Central Division with 52 points.

Michal Stinil extended his point streak to six games last night. He has 10 points (2g, 8a) over that stretch. Stinil needs two more goals to reach 100 in his ECHL career. He is four points away from equaling last year's totals. Stinil's career high in points was set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 points (31g, 48a) in 65 games. Stinil is tied for second in the ECHL with 63 points.

Kobe Walker recorded his 22nd goal of the season last night. He reached 50 points, giving the Thunder four players who have 50 or more points this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Burke has points in five of his last eight games...Nolan Kneen has helpers and two of his last four outings...Jay Dickman is tied for third in goals (26)...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.63)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 10-6-6-1 in one-goal games...

FUEL NOTES - Darby Llewellyn is tied for first with five shorthanded points...Ben Gaudreau is tied for first in shootout losses (3)...Indy is 3-4-1-2 in its last 10 games...Indy is 8-11-4-2 at home and is being outscored 79-69...Indy is 17-4-3-3 when scoring first...Indy is 5-0-0 against the Mountain Division...Indy is first in the league on the penalty kill (86.5%)...

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

