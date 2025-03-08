Game Day Preview: Celebrate Texas Night

Dallas/Allen, Texas -- The Allen Americans (14-33-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Jacksonville Icemen (36-16-5-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tonight is the final game for the Americans against a team from the Eastern Conference.

Offence Struggles : The Americans dropped their second in a row to the Jacksonville Icemen falling 4-0 on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Jacksonville scored in each period opening the scoring midway through the opening frame as Liam Coughlin scored with his 13th of the season to make it a 1-0. That score would hold until 0.9 seconds remaining in the second period when Noah Laaouan found the back of the net for his seventh of the season unassisted to make it 2-0. The Icemen continued their dominance in the third scoring two more times. Olivier Nadeau scored his 21st of the season. His fourth goal in the last two games. Liam Coughlin added a little more insurance in the third period scoring his second of the night. Jacksonville outshot the Americans 19-7 in the third period and 44-28 for the game. Chris Grando led the Icemen with six shots on goal.

Blanked Again: The Allen Americans were shutout for a team record sixth time this season on Friday night. Jacksonville netminder Matt Vernon was sharp, stopping all 28 shots he faced for his second career shutout. It was the fourth time this year the club has been blanked on home ice. Jacksonville has outscored the Americans 13 to 1 over the first two games of the series.

Isaacson early exit: Americans forward Nick Isaacson left Friday night's game in the second period with a lower body injury. Isaacson was helped off the ice after falling in front of the Jacksonville net. He did not return in the third

Duarte misses Friday's game: Mark Duarte was scratched from Friday night's game against Jacksonville. Duarte left Thursday night's game against the Icemen with an upper body injury. He will be out the rest of the weekend.

Power Play Struggles: The Americans were blanked on the power play again going 0-for-3 on Friday night. The Americans are 0-for-13 over the last four games.

Comparing Allen and Jacksonville:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-17-4-1

Away: 8-16-4-1

Overall: 14-33-8-2

Last 10: 1-7-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (33) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Jacksonville Icemen:

Home: 21-4-2-1

Away: 15-12-3-0

Overall: 36-16-5-1

Last 10: 7-0-3-0

Jacksonville Icemen Leaders:

Goals: (21) Olivier Nadeau

Assists: (28) Noah Laaouan

Points: (42) Chris Grando

+/-: (+23) Peter Tischke

PIM's (161) Ty Cheveldayoff

