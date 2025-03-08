Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play host to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers for the second time in less than 24 hours this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.
Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:
- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The forward is on a high of late, scoring the winning goal Friday night. He is only five goals shy of his season-best with Trois-Rivières.
- #8 Chris Jandric: Always in the middle of the action, he was front-and-centre launching the offence last night. His speed also helped extend the Lions' offensive sequences.
- #18 Xavier Cormier: Logan Nijhoff's return appeared to give Cormier an added boost on Friday. He had several good scoring opportunities and had an assist on Nicolas Guay's insurance goal that made the score 3-1.
Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:
- #18 Matthew Kopperud: The forward had several good scoring chances on Friday but did not end up on the scoresheet.
- #22 Griffin Luce: The defenceman is a leader among the Worcester D along with teammate Connor Welsh. He was strong is leading the offence towards the Lions' end of the ice, resulting in some good scoring opportunities.
- #44 Anthony Callin: The Railers' first-line centre on Friday was a presence during key moments in the game, including with the clock ticking down in the third period and Worcester opting to pull the goaltender in favour of six skaters.
The teams will wrap up their three-games-in-three-day weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Sign Nick Cafarelli to ATO; Matt Brown & Sam Sedley Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Anthony Beauregard Leads the Way - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: March 8, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars from Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Celebrate Texas Night - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Loaned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Blank Americans 4-0; Magic Number at a Dozen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Glads Tie the Game in the Third, But Kalamazoo Pulls Away to Win, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Conclude Two-Game Set in Maine with Saturday Showdown Against Mariners - Reading Royals
- Oilers Top Grizzlies in First Road Contest - Tulsa Oilers
- Carter Berger Secures Overtime Win - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies on Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Deelstra Scores in Pro Debut, Royals Push Point Streak to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.