Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play host to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers for the second time in less than 24 hours this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The forward is on a high of late, scoring the winning goal Friday night. He is only five goals shy of his season-best with Trois-Rivières.

- #8 Chris Jandric: Always in the middle of the action, he was front-and-centre launching the offence last night. His speed also helped extend the Lions' offensive sequences.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: Logan Nijhoff's return appeared to give Cormier an added boost on Friday. He had several good scoring opportunities and had an assist on Nicolas Guay's insurance goal that made the score 3-1.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

- #18 Matthew Kopperud: The forward had several good scoring chances on Friday but did not end up on the scoresheet.

- #22 Griffin Luce: The defenceman is a leader among the Worcester D along with teammate Connor Welsh. He was strong is leading the offence towards the Lions' end of the ice, resulting in some good scoring opportunities.

- #44 Anthony Callin: The Railers' first-line centre on Friday was a presence during key moments in the game, including with the clock ticking down in the third period and Worcester opting to pull the goaltender in favour of six skaters.

The teams will wrap up their three-games-in-three-day weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

