Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Fort Wayne

FISHERS- The Fuel started their weekend hosting the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. After heading into the third period tied 1-1, the Fuel and Komets headed to the shootout and after six rounds, the Komets took the 2-1 win.

1ST PERIOD

Indy got off to a hot start, recording 13 shots in the first half of the first period.

At 7:23, Kyle Maksimovich scored to give the Fuel an early 1-0 lead. Victor Hadfield and Colin Bilek claimed the assists on that goal.

Fuel captain Chris Cameron and Fort Wayne's Nick Deakin-Poot dropped the gloves at 18:19, each earning five minutes for fighting in an already heated matchup between these in-state rivals.

Time expired soon after, with Indy outshooting Fort Wayne 14-5 in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Indy got the first power play of the game with a boarding penalty on Komets captain Jack Dugan at 2:40.

After that penalty was killed off, the Fuel's Kale Howarth took a slashing penalty at 7:48, giving the Komets their first power play of the game.

Dugan scored on the power play at 8:18 to tie the game, 1-1.

Justin Taylor sat for a goaltender interference penalty at 8:31 after a lot of chippiness in front of the Fuel net. This put Indy back on the power play again.

The Komets killed off that power play but gave Indy a few more good chances.

At the end of the second period, the score was still 1-1 despite Indy outshooting Fort Wayne 26-17 through two periods.

3RD PERIOD

At 9:10, Indy's Lucas Brenton took a holding penalty to put the Komets back on the power play.

Both teams got increasingly more heated and the pushing and shoving continued as the score remained tied towards the end of the period.

Nolan Volcan took a high sticking double minor penalty at 18:22 to put Indy on the power play for four minutes, that would carry over into overtime as they did not score in the final two minutes.

OVERTIME

The Fuel had a handful of chances but Fort Wayne killed off the penalty in overtime.

Right after that penalty was killed, the Fuel went back to the power play after a tripping call on Kyle Mayhew at 2:34 but the Komets killed that one off as well.

The Komets had a last second breakaway chance that hit the crossbar but did not go in before time expired in overtime and the game headed to a shootout.

Indy's Nathan Burke scored in the third round but Alex Aleardi matched him. Then in the sixth round, Justin Taylor ended the game with a goal for Fort Wayne.

Despite outshooting the Komets 44-26, the Fuel fell 2-1 in the shootout, earning one point in the standings.

