Oilers Top Grizzlies in First Road Contest

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, downed the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 at the Maverik Center on Friday night.

Conner Roulette opened the scoring 4:58 into the action, ripping a shot right off the faceoff past Adam Scheel, putting the Oilers up 1-0. Briley Wood scored one of his patented one timers to level the game 1-1 with 2:22 remaining in the frame. After scoring his first two professional goals on Sunday against the Grizzlies, Daneel Lategan found goal three of his professional career with 1:03 left in the frame - a snipe from the left circle.

Shane Kuzmeski found his first as an Oiler with a power-play jam with 5:31 left in the middle period. Matt Koethe picked up an assist on the goal in his first professional game. Derek Daschke pulled Utah within one with less than one second remaining in the second period with a power-play slapshot.

Mike McKee launched a 200-foot, empty-net goal with 2:08 remaining in the contest. Michael Farren followed up with another empty netter two minutes later, closing the score 5-2.

The Grizzlies and Oilers close out the season series Sunday, March 9 at 4:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center.

