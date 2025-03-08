K-Wings Fall to Gladiators Saturday

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-27-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped a back-and-forth battle to the Atlanta Gladiators (26-25-5-2) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 6-4.

Atlanta opened the scoring at the 3:04 mark of the first as a Kalamazoo penalty expired.

Zach Berzolla (3) evened the score at 1-1 at the 14:50 mark. Kylor Wall (5) sent a lead pass to Josh Bloom (8), who brought the puck into the offensive zone, dropped it for Berzolla who drove into the slot and fired a wrister to the back of the net.

The Gladiators regained the lead with a goal 1:05 later.

Early in the second, Blake Christensen (9) tied things up again at the 5:35 mark. On the play, Ryan Naumovski (8) sent a feed to Lee Lapid (7), who left the puck for Christensen at the point, where he skated down to the left hash mark and rifled it home.

Max Humitz (13) put Kalamazoo on top at the 11:15 mark. Jon Martin (10) found Phil Beaulieu (4) coming down the right circle, and he sent a sharp pass to Humitz driving towards the left post to chip it in.

Atlanta scored a pair of goals down the stretch of the second, one on the power play at the 16:09 mark and another with 10 seconds left, to regain the lead. Another Gladiators goal 2:28 into the third made it 5-3 and finished the evening for Jonathan Lemieux (11-16-2-0), who made 26 saves in defeat.

Quinn Preston (10) notched a power-play goal at the 12:55 mark to draw to within one. Davis Codd (4) delivered the puck to Zach Okabe (17) coming across the blue line with speed, and he sent a pass to Preston to go skate-to-forehand-to-backhand for the top-shelf finish.

The K-Wings emptied the net on the power play looking to pull even late, but Atlanta scored from long range at the 19:16 mark to seal the win.

Hunter Vorva made eight saves in relief. The K-Wings reached the four-goal mark for the sixth consecutive game and topped 35 shots on goal for the fourth time in the last five games (38).

Kalamazoo visits the Fort Wayne Komets (34-17-5-0) Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EDT at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.