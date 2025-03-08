Deelstra Scores in Pro Debut, Royals Push Point Streak to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (24-22-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (22-30-3-0), 2-1, at Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, March 7th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (10-4-4-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 40 saves on 42 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Brad Arvanitis (4-5-2-0) earned the win in goal with 33 saves on 34 shots faced.

Both goaltenders combined for 64 saves through 58 minutes of scoreless hockey before Mitch Deelstra (1) snapped the scoreless tie to put Reading up with 2:00 remaining in regulation, 1-0. The goal came in Deelstra's professional debut, making him the first Royals to score a goal in his first professional career game since Tyler Gratton did so on March 22, 2024. Wyllum Deveaux (13) answered 41 seconds later, at 18:41, to tie the score and force the game to overtime.

3:19 into the extra session, Christian Sarlo (11) beat Purpura with a backhand to give Maine the second point and third win in three overtime games against the Royals this season.

With a point, Reading improved their point streak to eight games (6-0-2-0), while the loss dropped them to 0-2-2 at Maine this season.

The Royals conclude their two-game road series against Maine on Saturday, March 8th at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivieres on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

