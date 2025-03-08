Thunder Edged on Saturday Night vs. Fuel

March 8, 2025

FISHERS, IN - Wichita battled back from a two-goal deficit on Saturday night, but fell to Indy, 4-3, at Fishers Event Center.

Dillon Boucher led the Thunder with two points while Peter Bates tallied his 17th of the year. Trevor Gorsuch suffered his fourth regulation loss of the season, stopping 28 shots.

Boucher opened the scoring at 2:50 of the first period. He created a turnover below the goal line, found a loose puck at the left faceoff dot and beat Logan Neaton for his fifth of the season.

Indy tied it just over two minutes later. Brett Bulmer took advantage of the Thunder turnover near the right circle. He beat Gorsuch from in-tight for his third of the year.

Jesse Tucker made it 2-1 at 11:15. Gorsuch made a blocker save off a shot from Jordan Martin. Tucker got to the loose puck and beat Gorsuch for his first of the season.

Logan Neaton was injured in the first period, which brought Ben Gaudreau into the game for the Fuel.

In the second, Kyle Maksimovich increased the lead to 3-1. He walked across the goal line, had the puck knocked off his stick near the post. Somehow, it redirected off his leg through Gorsuch for his 13th of the year.

Bates cut the lead to 3-2 at 16:33. Kobe Walker blocked a clearing attempt at the left circle. Michal Stinil picked up a loose puck, fed it across to the right circle and Bates hammered a one-timer past Gaudreau.

Early in the third, Walker was hauled down on his way to the net and was awarded a penalty shot. He was denied by Gaudreau after trying to fire a shot past his glove.

Kevin Lynch recaptured a two-goal cushion at 12:11 of the third. He stole the puck behind the goal line, walked in front and beat Gorsuch through traffic.

T.J. Lloyd cut the lead to one at 16:43. He whistled a wrist shot past Gaudreau's glove for his eighth of the season.

Wichita was able to get Gorsuch to the bench with just under two minutes to go in the game. Gaudreau made several tough saves down the stretch and earned the win.

Stinil extended his point-streak to seven games. Bates tallied his second goal of the week and needs two more points to reach 60 for the season. Boucher scored his first goal since February 15 and tallied his second multi-point outing of the year. Nico Somerville has assists in back-to-back games. Gorsuch made his ninth-straight start.

Wichita went 1-for-6 on the power play. Indy was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes their four-game road trip tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. against the Fuel.

