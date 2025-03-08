Giddy up Nailers Spoil Country Night for Thunder

March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Cole Cameron and Matt Quercia on game night

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Cole Cameron and Matt Quercia on game night(Wheeling Nailers)

GLENS FALLS, NY- One night after coming up empty on the scoreboard, the Wheeling Nailers turned things around in a big way at Cool Insuring Arena. Six different players found the back of the net, led by Matty De St. Phalle and Gabe Klassen, who both returned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day. De St. Phalle was one of five Nailers with multiple points, and that list included Cole Tymkin, who became the first Wheeling player to record a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fight) this season. The Nailers spoiled a sellout crowd of 5,426 for the Adirondack Thunder with a 6-4 triumph.

Adirondack opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest, but the Nailers shook that off and had a strong end of the first period to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Greg Smith netted that first marker for the Thunder at the 1:40 mark, as he took a Dylan Wendt pass in the low slot, and slid a wrist shot in along the ice. Wheeling got some puck luck on the equalizer. Cole Cameron carried the puck down the right wing wall and threw a shot toward the net. The puck bounced off of an Adirondack skate and dribbled in over the goal line. With less than one minute remaining, the Nailers took the lead. Matt Koopman scooped a pass to the left side of the slot, where Cole Tymkin thrusted a wrist shot into the left side of the cage.

Wheeling kept things rolling in the right direction with three more goals in the middle frame. Matty De St. Phalle returned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day, and he was more than ready to make a big impact. At the 2:14 mark, he tipped a Phip Waugh pass up and over Jeremy Brodeur's left shoulder to put the visitors ahead by three. Just over four minutes later, the Nailers put a fourth tally on the board. Louie Roehl launched a pass from his own zone to the offensive blueline to send Kyle Jackson on a breakaway. Jackson converted the chance by ripping in a low wrist shot. The Thunder temporarily pulled within two on Ryan Wheeler's power play wrist shot from the left circle, before Wheeling struck again with 1:17 on the clock. De St. Phalle sent the other returning Nailer, Gabe Klassen, in alone, and Klassen cashed in by faking to his backhand, which he lifted into the right side of the twine.

Wheeling tacked on one more insurance goal in the third, as Tymkin completed his Gordie Howe Hat Trick by setting up Matt Koopman to bury a shot from the left side on a 2-on-1 break. Adirondack tallied twice between that strike and the finish line, as Jackson van de Leest scored on the power play, then Isaiah Fox netted the first goal of his pro career. That made the final score 6-4 in favor of the Nailers.

Jaxon Castor made his first start in 20 days and was victorious in the Wheeling crease, as he stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced. Jeremy Brodeur gave up six goals on 33 shots in the loss for the Thunder.

The Nailers and Thunder will wrap up their season series on Sunday at 3:00. Wheeling will follow that up with four straight home games, beginning with Education Day on Wednesday morning at 10:45 against Trois-Rivières. Friday night is a Frosty Friday with $2 beers at 7:10 against Fort Wayne. The Nailers will clash with the Komets on Saturday at 7:10 as well. That night will be the St. Patrick's Day celebration. There will be a St. Patrick's Day themed hat giveaway, the team will wear specialty jerseys, fans will be able to meet former Pittsburgh Penguin Tyler Kennedy, and there will be drink specials which include green beer. The weekend will conclude with Faith & Family Day on Sunday at 4:10 against Cincinnati, in addition to the traditional post game skate with even-numbered players. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.