ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Iowa's Blachman fined, suspended
Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #798, Iowa at Bloomington, on March 7.
Blachman is fined and suspended as the result of his actions at 20:00 of the first period.
Blachman will miss Iowa's game at Bloomington tonight (March 8) and further discipline will be announced next week following his hearing with the ECHL Player Safety Department.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Bloomington's Robidoux fined, suspended
Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #798, Iowa at Bloomington, on March 7.
Robidoux is fined and suspended as the result of his actions at 20:00 of the first period.
Robidoux will miss Bloomington's game vs. Iowa tonight (March 8) and further discipline will be announced next week following his hearing with the ECHL Player Safety Department.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City's Amesbury fined, suspended
Kansas City's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #802, Idaho at Kansas City, on March 7.
Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 17:46 of the third period.
Amesbury will miss Kansas City's games vs. Idaho (March 8) and at Greenville (March 14).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
