Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Bloomington, 5-4
March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed a go-ahead goal with 1:44 left in the third period to Bloomington Bison forward Chongmin Lee and dropped, 5-4, to the Bison Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Matt Hubbarde scored in his professional debut at 4:47 of the first period to give Iowa a 1-0 edge. With Iowa on a five-on-three, Hubbarde waited for a pass from Keltie Jeri-Leon and angled it over the goaltender's shoulders from the bottom of the left dot. Bogdans Hodass earned the secondary helper.
Hodass scored next on the man up to give the Heartlanders a 2-0 advantage at :27 of the second. He waited for traffic to converge after a pass from T.J. Walsh and fired in a wrister from the right point.
Ten minutes later, Patrick Bajkov scored on the power play for Bloomington to make it a 2-1 game.
After Bloomington tied it at two, Austen Swankler got his second goal with the Heartlanders on a wrister from the right circle at 3:36 of the third, assisted by Jeri-Leon.
Bloomington scored the next two goals in a four-minute span to take a 4-3 edge eight minutes into the third.
Nathan Noel tied it at four with a short-handed goal with nine minutes left.
William Rousseau took the loss with 18 saves. Yaniv Perets won with 26 denials.
