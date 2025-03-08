Isaiah Fox Scores First Pro Goal in 6-4 Loss to Nailers
March 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Isaiah Fox scored his first professional goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 6-4 loss to the visiting Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night in front of the 13th sellout crowd of the season of 5,426 at Cool Insuring Arena.
Adirondack opened the scoring just 1:40 into the game as Greg Smith beat goaltender Jaxon Castor for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Smith's fifth of the year from Dylan Wendt and Ryan Wheeler.
Wheeling scored six of the next seven goals to take a 6-2 lead in the third period as Cole Cameron, Cole Tymkin, Matty De St. Phalle, Kyle Jackson, Gabe Klassen and Matt Koopman all tallied goals for the Nailers.
Ryan Wheeler put in his ninth of the year on the power play on a shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of Jaxon Castor at 10:46 of the third period on the power play and the Thunder trailed by four.
Later in the third period, Jackson van de Leest struck on the power play for his second goal of the season on a slap shot from the right side. Ryan Conroy and Josh Filmon were given the assists at 10:36 and Adirondack trailed 6-3.
Isaiah Fox scored his first professional goal late in regulation to pull the Thunder within two goals, 6-4. Fox tipped a Dylan Wendt shot at 19:27 of the third for his first goal in his second professional game. That score held up as the final.
The Thunder return home tomorrow against the Wheeling Nailers to finish the weekend series at 3 p.m.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
