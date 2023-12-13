Rush Gain a Point in OT Loss to Idaho

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday night in overtime, 5-4.

Idaho's Keaton Mastrodonato scored just 1:51 into the game to open the scoring, but then the Steelheads fell off the pace. Blake Bennett took the lead in Rush goals with his ninth of the season on a breakaway, and Brandon Yeamans scored three minutes later to make it 2-1 Rush. Maurizio Colella assisted on both first period goals.

Willie Knierim tied the game 6:58 into the second period, but the Rush answered with Zack Hoffman driving the net for his first goal of the season, assisted by Alex Aleardi.

Aleardi would log his 92nd career ECHL goal less than a minute into the third period to put the Rush ahead 4-2, but the lead would not hold.

After Matt Register drew a penalty against Bennett, Patrick Kudla scored on the ensuing powerplay. The Rush have now allowed a goal to opposing powerplays in seven straight games as the Steelheads notched their 23rd man-advantage goal of the year.

With time dwindling down, Nick Canade slipped by the Rush defense to tap home a rebound and make it 4-4 with less than four minutes to go.

In overtime, A.J. White delivered the game-winner on assists from Kudla and Mastrodonato.

Idaho is now 4-0 against the Rush this season and maintains their standings position atop the ECHL. Rapid City's OT point has given them at least a standings point in four straight games for the first time this season and brings them within one game of claiming the fourth seed in the division away from Wichita.

The Rush and the Steelheads square off from Idaho Central Arena again on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. for the middle game of the three-game series.

