Series Preview: December 13-16 vs. Adirondack & Maine

The Newfoundland Growlers are back out on the road for a three-game stint before the holiday break as they face the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday and Friday night before popping to Portland to face the Maine Mariners on Saturday.

Newfoundland took two out of three at home against the Maine Mariners this past weekend including a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Going into Glens Falls midweek, the Growlers sit second in the North Division table, just one point behind the Trois-Rivières Lions for top spot.

Adirondack have played just 19 games so far this season, four less than Newfoundland, but still find themselves in the fourth and final playoff spot in the division thanks to a 11-6-2-0 record.

Maine remains in sixth in the North after taking three points on the rock and will be hoping Newfoundland can do them some favours vs. the Thunder as they continue to chase Adirondack and the rest of the pack in the playoff picture.

In the first meetings with Adirondack of the year and the first visit to Maine, these three games before a welcomed 10 day break give the Growlers a great chance to create some separation in the upper half of the division standings.

Puck drops is set for 8:30 pm on Wednesday and Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena before a 7:30pm start on Saturday evening at the Cross Insurance Arena. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Grant Cruikshank (F): Fresh off a stint with the Toronto Marlies, Cruikshank returns to the Growlers still tied for the team lead in points (22) with Jackson Berezowski and Jonny Tychonick. Expect him to have some extra jump in his step after a run of games in the AHL.

ADK - Ryan Smith (F): Adirondack's leading goal scorer (10) and point producer (15), Smith has been a mainstay for the Thunder across the last three seasons.

MNE - Reid Stefanson (F): Tied for the team lead in goals with eight on the year, Stefanson had points in two out of the three games against the Growers this past weekend.

